Finally in Frisco, James Madison football sets its sights on repeating as national champions

FRISCO, Texas – For the second straight year, James Madison will have to get through powerhouse North Dakota State to claim a national championship.

On Saturday, the Dukes will put their 26-game winning streak on the line against the Bison, who up until last year, had won the last five national titles.

JMU derailed the Bison’s attempt at a six-peat last season in the FCS playoff semifinals 27-17.

Will revenge play a factor in Saturday’s game? Sure. Will the Dukes let being the hunted rather than the hunter change their approach? Nope.

“I think the intangibles with the character and the toughness and the work ethic and the leadership that this group has allowed them to play above what their god-given ability is,” said JMU head coach Mike Houston. “These are times that you’ll talk about for the rest of your life as a player.”

Along with achieving a back-to-back championship reign, the Dukes have a chance to extend their NCAA-best winning streak to 27. The seniors on the team playing their final game on Saturday relish in the opportunity to go out on a high note.

“I’ve kind of been looking around like man this really is it. I don’t think it’s going to hit me until after the game,” said senior cornerback and First Colonial product Raven Greene. “Without a doubt just trying to cherish every moment.”

Kickoff from Frisco is set for noon on Saturday and will be aired on ESPN2.