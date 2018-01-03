× Norfolk SPCA closes for snowstorm, staff to stay overnight

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA is making adjustments with the winter storm set to blow through Hampton Roads, Wednesday night.

Executive Director Robert Blizard says the facility closed early Wednesday and will be closed all day Thursday.

Friday hours are expected to be decided at a later time.

In addition, volunteer staff will be at the shelter all night, including a veterinary technician, to help make sure the animals are fed and can get much-needed medications.

For hours and more information, click HERE.