Norfolk Police investigating fatal shooting outside apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call around 6:10 p.m. A man was found lying on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex in the Denby Park section of Norfolk. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 423 E. Little Creek Road.

Police are still at the scene. Motorists should expect police presence and possible road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.