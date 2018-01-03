HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Get ready because it is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is upon us. We talk with folks from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (www.gsccc.org) about what's new and when and how we can get our orders in. We also meet an inspirational young scout who at 17 hopes to help the next generation of Girl Scouts.
Getting ready for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
