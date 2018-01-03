Latest school closings and delays for Wednesday, January 3

First Warning Traffic – Toll testing today on I-64, road work and delays Wednesday

A REAL TIME TEST OF THE 64 EXPRESS LANES TOLLING SIGNS TO OCCUR ON WEDNESDAY

Motorists advised the message is only a test

NORFOLK – With just a week until the start of tolling on the I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk, VDOT continues field testing of the tolling system on the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV 2+) lanes, and testing that will occur on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 will show an unofficial toll rate. Motorists should be advised the rate displayed is only for testing purposes.

A test toll rate will be posted between 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. on January 3, and again from 1:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. the same day.

VDOT is converting 8.4 miles of HOV-2+ lanes to Express Lanes between the I-64/I-264 Interchange and I-564. When the lanes launch, variable tolling of the 64 Express Lanes will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday. Drivers wishing to enter the system during operating hours must have a registered E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder. Outside the tolling hours, the 64 Express Lanes will remain free and open to all motorists with no E-ZPass or HOV requirements in effect.

For more information about the 64 Express Lanes visit: www.64ExpressLanes.org.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 31-January 6

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) January 2-5, starting eastbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound from 7m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 2-5, as follows:
    • I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 2-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

  • I-64 west on January 2-4 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-664, Southside: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

  • I-664 south at Armistead Road overpass January 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.
  • I-664 south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.

I-64 Southside: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

  • Both directions from Bowers Hill to Shell Road January 2-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • High Rise Bridge:
    • January 3-4 both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • January 5 east from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
    • January 5 west from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
    • January 6 both directions from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • I-64 west before I-64/I-264 interchange January 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

  • Both directions at the Hampton River Bridge January 2-5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

  • January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-464 North, Chesapeake: Multiple-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

  • I-464 north at Barnes Road overpass January 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures:
  • January 2 from noon to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road
  • I-64 east off-ramp Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road will close January 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281B/ Military Highway.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

  • One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

64 EXPRESS LANES TOLLING BEGINS ON JANUARY 10

Motorists will need an E-ZPass or an E-ZPass Flex during operating hours

NORFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin tolling the 64 Express Lanes the morning of Wednesday, January 10, 2018. During operating hours (5 a.m.-9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday), motorists will need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to access the 8.4-mile stretch of Reversible Roadway between the I-264 Interchange and I-564. Outside of operating hours, the lanes will remain free and open to all motorists.

To assist with the launch, VDOT is extending the hours at its E-ZPass Customer Service Centers at 1701 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23504 and 4010 Victory Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701. The Customer Service Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday between January 2-5 and January 8-12. Weekend hours will remain noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Motorists interested in exchanging their standard E-ZPass transponder for an E-ZPass Flex may visit www.EZPassVA.com, call the toll-free number at 877-762-7824 or visit an E-ZPass Customer Service Center. The exchange is free. Motorists may also obtain a new E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex device at one of our E-ZPass On-the-Go retailers, the locations of which are also available at www.EZPassVA.com. Please note that transponder exchanges are not available at the On-the-Go retailers.

You can find general information about the 64 Express Lanes and a list of Frequently Asked Questions by visiting www.64ExpressLanes.org.

 