First Warning Traffic – Toll testing today on I-64, road work and delays Wednesday
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 31-January 6
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) January 2-5, starting eastbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound from 7m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 2-5, as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 2-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.
- I-64 west on January 2-4 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
I-664, Southside: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.
- I-664 south at Armistead Road overpass January 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.
- I-664 south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.
I-64 Southside: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.
- Both directions from Bowers Hill to Shell Road January 2-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- High Rise Bridge:
- January 3-4 both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- January 5 east from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- January 5 west from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- January 6 both directions from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- I-64 west before I-64/I-264 interchange January 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.
- Both directions at the Hampton River Bridge January 2-5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-464 North, Chesapeake: Multiple-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.
- I-464 north at Barnes Road overpass January 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures:
- January 2 from noon to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road
- I-64 east off-ramp Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road will close January 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281B/ Military Highway.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.
64 EXPRESS LANES TOLLING BEGINS ON JANUARY 10
Motorists will need an E-ZPass or an E-ZPass Flex during operating hours
NORFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin tolling the 64 Express Lanes the morning of Wednesday, January 10, 2018. During operating hours (5 a.m.-9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday), motorists will need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to access the 8.4-mile stretch of Reversible Roadway between the I-264 Interchange and I-564. Outside of operating hours, the lanes will remain free and open to all motorists.
To assist with the launch, VDOT is extending the hours at its E-ZPass Customer Service Centers at 1701 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23504 and 4010 Victory Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701. The Customer Service Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday between January 2-5 and January 8-12. Weekend hours will remain noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Motorists interested in exchanging their standard E-ZPass transponder for an E-ZPass Flex may visit www.EZPassVA.com, call the toll-free number at 877-762-7824 or visit an E-ZPass Customer Service Center. The exchange is free. Motorists may also obtain a new E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex device at one of our E-ZPass On-the-Go retailers, the locations of which are also available at www.EZPassVA.com. Please note that transponder exchanges are not available at the On-the-Go retailers.
You can find general information about the 64 Express Lanes and a list of Frequently Asked Questions by visiting www.64ExpressLanes.org.