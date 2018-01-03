× First Warning Traffic – Toll testing today on I-64, road work and delays Wednesday

A REAL TIME TEST OF THE 64 EXPRESS LANES TOLLING SIGNS TO OCCUR ON WEDNESDAY Motorists advised the message is only a test NORFOLK – With just a week until the start of tolling on the I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk, VDOT continues field testing of the tolling system on the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV 2+) lanes, and testing that will occur on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 will show an unofficial toll rate. Motorists should be advised the rate displayed is only for testing purposes. A test toll rate will be posted between 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. on January 3, and again from 1:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. the same day. VDOT is converting 8.4 miles of HOV-2+ lanes to Express Lanes between the I-64/I-264 Interchange and I-564. When the lanes launch, variable tolling of the 64 Express Lanes will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday. Drivers wishing to enter the system during operating hours must have a registered E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder. Outside the tolling hours, the 64 Express Lanes will remain free and open to all motorists with no E-ZPass or HOV requirements in effect. For more information about the 64 Express Lanes visit: www.64ExpressLanes.org.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 31-January 6

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) January 2-5, starting eastbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound from 7m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 2-5, as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 2-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-64 west on January 2-4 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-664, Southside: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 south at Armistead Road overpass January 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.

I-664 south at Portsmouth Boulevard January 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.

I-64 Southside: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

Both directions from Bowers Hill to Shell Road January 2-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

High Rise Bridge: January 3-4 both directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. January 5 east from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. January 5 west from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. January 6 both directions from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64 west before I-64/I-264 interchange January 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

Both directions at the Hampton River Bridge January 2-5 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-464 North, Chesapeake: Multiple-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-464 north at Barnes Road overpass January 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with stoppages after 11 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures:

January 2 from noon to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

January 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road

I-64 east off-ramp Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road will close January 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281B/ Military Highway.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

64 EXPRESS LANES TOLLING BEGINS ON JANUARY 10

Motorists will need an E-ZPass or an E-ZPass Flex during operating hours

NORFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin tolling the 64 Express Lanes the morning of Wednesday, January 10, 2018. During operating hours (5 a.m.-9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday), motorists will need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to access the 8.4-mile stretch of Reversible Roadway between the I-264 Interchange and I-564. Outside of operating hours, the lanes will remain free and open to all motorists.

To assist with the launch, VDOT is extending the hours at its E-ZPass Customer Service Centers at 1701 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23504 and 4010 Victory Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701. The Customer Service Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday between January 2-5 and January 8-12. Weekend hours will remain noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Motorists interested in exchanging their standard E-ZPass transponder for an E-ZPass Flex may visit www.EZPassVA.com, call the toll-free number at 877-762-7824 or visit an E-ZPass Customer Service Center. The exchange is free. Motorists may also obtain a new E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex device at one of our E-ZPass On-the-Go retailers, the locations of which are also available at www.EZPassVA.com. Please note that transponder exchanges are not available at the On-the-Go retailers.

You can find general information about the 64 Express Lanes and a list of Frequently Asked Questions by visiting www.64ExpressLanes.org.