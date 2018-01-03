First Warning Forecast: Snow Piling Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Madeline Evans' First Warning Forecast

***Blizzard Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton from Wed 7 PM to Thu 1 PM and Currituck & Camden from Wed 4 PM to Thu 1 PM.

***Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Wednesday at 1 PM to Thursday at 1 PM for most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

***High Wind Warning is in effect from Midnight to 8 AM Thursday for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Expect northwest winds at 35 to 45 mph and gust up to 60 mph.

The first warning storm team is tracking snow across almost all of Hampton Roads and Northern North Carolina. The Outer Banks into portions is the only spot still seeing a mix of cold rain and some snow. This will continue to transition into only snow as we head into overnight.

Most of the area will see 8” to 10” of snow accumulation, with some spots possibly reaching a foot of snow. We will see lower snow totals near I-95 and lower totals closer to the Outer Banks (where more rain will mix in).

Winds will ramp up as the snow moves in. Expect NW winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 50 mph on Thursday. Wind gusts to reach 60 mph on the Outer Banks Thursday morning. With the frigid air and high winds we will see subzero wind chills to start the day off on Thursday. It will also create issues of blowing snow and reduced visibility. It will still be windy on Friday at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Highs will warm into the mid 30s this afternoon. Lows will fall into the upper 20s tonight, shifting the rain/snow mix to snow overnight. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Thursday before another cold blast moves in to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 20s Friday and mid 20s Saturday.

Finally by next week we will see temperatures reaching the 50s but rain will mix in.



Tonight: Widespread Snow (90%), Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 20-30G40

Tomorrow: AM Snow (90%), PM Sunshine, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 20-30G40+

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.