Biscuit dough sold in Virginia, North Carolina recalled due to possible listeria contamination

T. Marzetti Company has recalled several types of biscuit dough due to a possible listeria contamination.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious–and sometimes fatal–infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals could suffer from short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported.

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall: