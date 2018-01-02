Virginia Symphony Orchestra to celebrate ‘The Music of Star Wars’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Will the conductor swap his baton for a lightsaber?

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Music of Star Wars” for one night only at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Guests will experience the entire saga through the films’ scores written by the legendary, multiple Oscar-winning composer John Williams. The show will also include music from “Episode VIII: The Force Awakens.”

Damon Gupton will be a guest conductor for the performance.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Call (757) 892-6366 for more information.