Virginia Beach Police investigating New Year’s Day hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that happened near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road on New Year’s Day.

Police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m.

An investigation revealed that there was a crash involving a white Dodge Durango and a gray Ford Focus. The driver of the Durango fled the scene on foot while the driver of the Ford Focus sustained life threatening injuries.

Authorities are seeking the identity of the driver of the Dodge Durango. The crash is currently being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw someone flee the scene of the accident is asked to call lead investigator MPO T. Aicherat TAICHER@vbgov.com.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-U[ (1-888-562-5887). Tips can can also be submitted at P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app.