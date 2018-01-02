Real-time testing of I-64 Express Lane tolling to show briefly Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – Testing of I-64 Express Lane tolling will happen briefly on Wednesday, January 3.

VDOT said with the tolling starting in a week they will be testing the system in real-time.

An unofficial toll rate will show but it is only for testing, VDOT warns motorists.

The rate will show Wednesday from 8:30 – 9 a.m. and then again from 1:30 – 2 p.m.

The field testing of VDOT’s electronic tolling equipment for the 64 Express Lanes remains underway to ensure the system is fully functional when tolling begins; however, until the official launch, motorists will not be tolled for using the system.

As testing continues, travelers can expect to see test messages displayed on signs before entering the Reversible Roadway.