Newport News man shot in finger after attempting to wrestle gun away from suspects

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 13300 block of Garden State Drive Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:07 a.m. and found a 28-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left ring finger. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his non-life threatening injury.

The victim told police that he answered the door after hearing a knock. He said two unknown black males pushed him back into the apartment after he opened the door, and that one of the suspects put a gun to his head and told him to walk to the back room.

At some point one of the suspects pointed the gun towards the victim’s stomach, which is when the victim grabbed the gun in an attempt to take it away. The gun fired, and the two suspects ran from the apartment. The victim then threw the gun out of the apartment before noticing that he had been shot in the finger.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.