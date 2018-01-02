Neck injury to Norfolk native, Seattle Seahawks star Kam Chancellor could be career-ending

SEATTLE, Wash. – The neck injury Norfolk native and Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor sustained November 9th vs. Arizona ended his season. It may have also ended his football career.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted Tuesday Chancellor will have a “hard time” playing football again.

The eight-year veteran was officially placed in Injured Reserve December 16th. Due to various injuries, the former Virginia Tech standout and Maury High School star has played in only 21 games the past two seasons and failed to play a full 16 game season since 2013.

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle talking about turnover, says there are "a lot of dealings to be done," but he "loves the nucleus that we have." Adds some players will be coming back from injury: "Cliff and Kam are going to have a hard time playing football again." #Seahawks — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) January 2, 2018

Chancellor, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The team signed him to a three-year, $36 million contract extension last summer.