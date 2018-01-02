Hampton Police investigating shooting that left man dead

HAMPTON, Va. -A man is dead after a shooting in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road Tuesday.

Around 6:13 p.m., authorities received multiple calls in reference to a shooting. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound inside an apartment building.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip via P3Tips.com.

There is no further information.

