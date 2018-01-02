Man charged with fatal Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place early New Year’s Eve morning.

21-year-old Keyshaun Johnson was charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Trajon Rivera.

Norfolk Police responded to the 3700 block of Tait Terrace shortly after 4 a.m. on December 31 for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rivera inside the garage with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not yet released the motive, circumstance or relationship surrounding this incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

