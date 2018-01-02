Justin Timberlake announces new album ‘Man of the Woods’

Triple threat and former boy bander Justin Timberlake announced Tuesday that his new album is set to drop in February, according to Billboard.

Timberlake revealed on Twitter that “Man of the Woods” will be released on February 2. It will be the 36-year-old’s fifth solo studio album.

“Man of the Woods” comes more than four years after 2013’s companion albums “The 20/20 Experience” and “The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2,” both of which were released in the same year.

In the announcement, the 10-time Grammy winner also shared a minute-long teaser trailer that shows footage of his family – wife Jessica Biel and son Silas – as well as superproducer and Virginia Beach native Pharrell, who collaborated with the singer on the record.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written – where I’m from,” he says in the video. “And it’s personal.”

Timberlake, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, has mainly stuck to the pop and R&B genres. His latest releases have seen him experimenting with Memphis soul, gospel, country and the blues, and with him hinting that his newest project is inspired by his roots, fans just might get more of a taste of his background.

The album will be released just days before Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance on February 4. This will be his third time performing at the prestigious event. His last appearance was in 2004 when he was the guest performer for headliner Janet Jackson.

