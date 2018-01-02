Eight displaced following fire at Suffolk duplex

SUFFOLK, Va. – Six adults and two children are displaced after an electrical fire at a duplex in the 100 block of South Broad Street.

The call came in Tuesday at 11:13 a.m.

When units arrived, they found smoke showing from the upstairs unit of the duplex. Officials determined it was an electrical fire that started in the upstairs apartment and extended in the attic.

The fire was declared under control at 11:21 a.m.

No one was injured.

The displaced residents will receive help from the American Red Cross.