Cold causes problems for school buses in Virginia Beach as districts brace for potential snow Wednesday

Hampton Roads, Va. – School districts throughout preparing to handle the possibility of snowy conditions that could make it tougher getting your kids home on Wednesday.

Tuesday was the first day back for many students after having off for winter break.

In Virginia Beach, school district officials said about 75 buses experienced problems Tuesday morning but they said that’s less than 10 percent of the entire bus fleet in the city.

They said most of the issues were related to the extreme cold coupled with the fact that buses were inactive for an extended period over the winter break.

District officials said to deal with the issues – additional buses were added to the fleet to make runs and other bus drivers picked up extra routes.

They also said buildings opened 30 minutes earlier so kids could be dropped off by their parents.

Other school districts like Hampton and Newport News told News said they are canceling afterschool activities on Wednesday.

Portsmouth and Suffolk told News 3 they are waiting until tomorrow to make any decisions

District officials throughout the region say they are watching the weather closely and working with city officials in case they need to make any transportation decisions based on potential snow.