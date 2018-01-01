One person injured, three displaced following fire at Norfolk apartment building

NORFOLK, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital and three residents were displaced after a fire at the Cromwell House Apartments.

On Monday morning, crews found a small fire on the second floor. The fire was controlled by a sprinkler head activation.

The person on the second floor was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

Firefighters ventilated the smoke and sprinkler water from the building. One apartment has fire damage and two apartments have some water damage.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the three people displaced.