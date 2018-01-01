North Carolina hospital welcomes one of the first babies of 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Oh baby!

Vidant Medical Center welcomed one of the first babies to be born in the new year early Monday morning.

Peyton Lucreasy Outlaw was born to Brian and Victoria Outlaw of Ahoskie, North Carolina, at 3:41 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. Hospital staff said both the baby and her mother are doing well.

VMC’s Women’s Services delivers more than 3,600 babies each year, which makes it the largest birthing center in eastern North Carolina. The center also offers the area’s only Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as part of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at VMC.