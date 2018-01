× Norfolk Police Investigating First Homicide of 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are investigating their first homicide of 2018.

Officers were called to West 35th Street at 12:40 a.m. Monday morning for gunshots.

Officers found a man outside shot.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later.

Detectives have not release a motive or suspect description; however, they ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.