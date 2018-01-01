Newport News police looking for missing man with dementia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police need your help finding a missing dementia patient.

Gerald Adams, 81, was last seen by his family at his home in the 700 block of James Drive around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Adams is described as a white male with a gray beard and gray hair. He was last seen wearing bedroom slippers, brown pants, a flannel shirt and a teal color coat.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers started looking for Adams using a police tracking K-9. However, he is still missing.

Police say Adams has a history of wandering away from home, including three times in the past week. Last time he was found at the Walmart in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

If you see Gerald Adams, call 911.