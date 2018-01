Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – A New Year's Eve fireworks display sparked a brush fire at the Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg Sunday night, according to CBS 6.

Video captured by a park guest shows an orange glow in the woods.

No one was injured.

The New Year's Eve fireworks show is a hallmark of the final night of Christmas Town, the park's holiday-themed display featuring more than 5 million twinkling lights, according to the park's website.

This is a developing story.