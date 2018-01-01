× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Very cold and windy to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold, windy, and a few snowflakes… An extremely cold and windy start to the new year. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s this morning with strong north winds gusts to near 30s mph. Wind chill values will start in the single digits this morning. We could see another round of “bay effect” snow this morning for areas around and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Snow will be isolated with little to no accumulation expected. We will see sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 20s, about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be windy so it will feel more like the teens this afternoon.

Expect clear skies tonight but it will still be cold and windy. North winds will continue at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 possible. Lows will return to the mid teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs returning to the upper 20s. It will still be windy tomorrow morning but winds will gradually relax through the afternoon.

We are tracking another chance for snow for midweek. An area of low pressure will slide up the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday. As of now, we will likely see a rain/snow mix starting Wednesday afternoon, switching to all (or mostly) snow overnight into Thursday morning.

Today: AM Snow Shower (20%), A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid teens. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 1st

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2007 Record 24 hour Rainfall: Richmond (1.60″), Chesterfield & Hanover greater than 3″

