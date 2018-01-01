Man in serious condition after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is seriously hurt after being shot at a home in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue.

It happened Monday shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man outside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. He is out of surgery and is expected to by okay.

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No suspect or other information is available at this time.