Home sustains significant damage in James City County fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Debra Drive Sunday.
Crews were dispatched around 11:38 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find a fire coming from the back of the two-story house.
One person was at home at the time of the fire and was able to escape before the fire department arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire was brought under control at 12:04 a.m. Officials said the house sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
37.283918 -76.730591