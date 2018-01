NORFOLK, Va. – Are you planning your wedding this year?

The Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase will celebrate its 10 year anniversary on January 14 at Norfolk Scope.

Uniquely Yours focuses on helping brides plan their special day and exposing them to the newest bridal trends.

There will be over 120 vendors to help you plan all elements of your special day.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Click here to register.