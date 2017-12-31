Two-alarm fire in Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police and Fire Department are currently on scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in the 700 block of Willow Lake Circle.

Dispatch received a call around 7:00 a.m. this morning that an apartment balcony was on fire. When police arrived on scene, smoke and flames were seen and

they began evacuating the nearby apartments. At approximately 7:10 a.m., the fire department arrived on scene and called in a second alarm.

The cause of the fire and any reported injuries are unknown at this time.