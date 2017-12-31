Redskins look lifeless in 18-10 season finale loss to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Redskins saved perhaps their flattest performance of the season for last.

Washington got on the board with a 12-yard Kirk Cousins rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter, and that was the last sign of life from the offense for the day.

The burgundy and gold would be held out of the end-zone for the remainder of the game, falling to the Giants 18-10.

If it was his last game as a Redskin, Kirk Cousins won’t leave out on a good note.

With three minutes remaining, and a chance to tie the game, Cousins threw his third interception of the day, setting the Giants up to run the clock out.

Cousins finished the game 20-of-37 for 158 yards and no touchdowns.

Darkwa got the Giants on the board on the second play of the game with a 75-yard touchdown run. The fourth-year running back led the G-men with a career-high 154 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Washington finishes the season at 7-and-9, and a dismal 2-and-6 in road games, and now faces a plethora of question marks heading into the offseason.