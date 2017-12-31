James City County fire truck involved in a crash with septic truck

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Police are investigating a traffic crash that involved a County fire truck that was on its way to a reported fire.

James City County officials say that the crash happened at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rochambeau Drive at Anderson’s Corner, and that the fire truck was traveling westbound with lights and sirens on.

As the fire truck approached the intersection, it collided with an Atlantic Systems septic truck that was traveling westbound on Richmond Road.

Officials say that the driver and passenger in the septic truck were transported by medics to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the fire truck were transported by medics to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Septic waste from the septic truck and water from the fire truck spilled in the area. The intersection will remain closed while the investigation and cleanup take place.

The County fire truck was responding to a fire in the 9500 block of Richmond Road.