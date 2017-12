HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that originally started in the wall of a home.

Hampton officials say that dispatch received a call of a fire in the 100 block of E. Weaver Road at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of arriving.

No residents were displaced, and no injures resulted because of the fire.

According to Hampton Fire and Rescue, the fire is still under investigation.