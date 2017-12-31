Fire at Chesapeake Crossing shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a fire at the TEEN Center located at the 1900 block of South Military Hwy, Suite 107, early this morning.

Dispatch received the call Sunday morning at 1:09 a.m. Fire crews arrived 8 minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the shopping center.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had self-extinguished and fans were brought in to clear out the smoke.

The fire was contained to Suite 107 and minor smoke was found in the nearby suites of the shopping center.

There were no reported injuries and fire crews cleared the scene at 2:30 a.m.

Attempts were made to contact the property manager.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.