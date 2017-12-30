School in Chesapeake damaged from fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Hickory Middle School.

Dispatchers received a call this morning at 3:58 a.m. that one portable classroom was on fire at the middle school, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the 1900 block of Hawk Boulevard and arrived on scene within 10 minutes.

Firefighters found that the fire was contained to one portable classroom and no other buildings were involved. The firefighters extinguished the fire and crews cleared the scene at 4:49 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.