NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Crews with the Newport News Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early this morning.

Dispatch received a call at 4:41 a.m. that an apartment was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:46 a.m. and found fire coming from two second story windows.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, damaging a total of four apartments from the fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.