First Warning Forecast: Frigid New Year’s Eve on tap

A strong cold front will move through tonight. We could see a few flurries to the north with the passing of the front and then we’ll start to see the clouds break up as arctic high pressure builds over the region through Tuesday. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper teens and low 20s overnight.

Temperatures won’t warm too much on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30. The wind will pick up out of the north later in the day. Expect breezy conditions, with wind chills in the teens and single digits. We will have to watch out for any wind chill advisories. This is the time to bring pets inside and make sure you bundle up and cover any exposed skin if you’re heading out to celebrate the New Year.

It will be even colder to start the month of January. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s. It will be a bit breezy to start the day with single-digit wind chills. This could turn out to be the coldest day of the season.

A bit milder on Wednesday, with highs in the mid and upper 30s. We are continuing to track and area of low pressure that could bring us some snow or a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday. Still a little too far out to tell for sure what will happen. At this point, the best chance to see any precipitation will be along the coast.

