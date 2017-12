NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Norfolk have responded to a fire that’s taken place in a vacant house.

Officials say that the fire started in the attic of the house located in the 3500 block of Ladd Avenue, and that dispatch received a call about the fire around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had to forcefully enter the house, but said that no has been injured or displaced because of this fire.

There are no other details at the time about this fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.