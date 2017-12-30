Early morning apartment fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews with the Newport News Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Cantina Way early Saturday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call at 5:51 a.m. this morning that an apartment was on fire.

The first responding unit arrived at 5:57 a.m. and reported that fire was coming through the roof of the apartment.

Residents were evacuating the apartment when firefighters got there. One person was located inside the apartment and given medical treatment on scene.

The fire was brought under control at 6:14 a.m.

The fire department is still investigating the scene, while attempting to determine a cause.