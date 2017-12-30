Chesapeake Fire investigates gas leak and fire at local spa and salon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Reign Salon and Day Spa is closed Saturday after Chesapeake firefighters responded to reports of a fire and chemical smells.

Firefighters responded to the Reign Salon and Day Spa at 1036 Volvo Parkway, Suite 11, after dispatch was called around 8 a.m. because of a chemical smell coming from the business.

Officials say that firefighters arrived four minutes later to find the remnants of a fire that had gone out by itself.

Fire officials say that the natural gas to the building was shut off, and the owner of the business was on scene with firefighters.

By around 9 a.m., fire units were clearing the scene, and told News 3 that no other businesses in the area had been affected in the business complex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.