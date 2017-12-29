Suffolk Police investigating attempted robbery at Chartway Federal Credit Union

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating an attempted commercial robbery that happened at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 3500 block of Bridge Road Friday morning.

Dispatchers were made aware of the incident around 10:46 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a man entered the bank and provided a note to the clerk demanding money. After the clerk refused to comply to the suspect’s demands, the suspect took his note back and fled the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male believed to be approximately 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a white dust/surgical mask covering his mouth and nose.

Police believe this incident may be linked to a robbery that happened on December 19 at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

There is no surveillance footage or images of the suspect at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) and select option 5. To submit a tip online, you may go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

