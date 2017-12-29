Redskins Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown, Ziggy Hood ruled out for season finale

ASHBURN, Va. – The Redskins will wrap up their regular season against the New York Giants without the services of Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown. For the third straight game, the first-year Redskin is hampered by knee and Achilles injuries.

Brown led the team this season with 127 tackles.

Starting defensive lineman Ziggy Hood (elbow) will also be sidelined Sunday afternoon. Hood dislocated his elbow in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Rookie linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee), a 2017 second round draft pick, will finish his season with just 15 tackles in 14 games.

Six ‘Skins are listed as questionable, including Ryan Kerrigan. The seven-year veteran has never missed a regular season game in his career, and has started all of them up to this point.

Also questionable: WR Robert Davis (concussion), WR Maurice Harris (back), OG Kyle Kalis (ankle/back), DL Terrell McClain (toe), LB Martrell Spaight (illness/ankle).

The Redskins kick off their season finale against the Giants Sunday at 1:00 p.m.