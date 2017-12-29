Portsmouth Pavilion hosts Alabama and Montgomery Gentry in May

Posted 12:29 pm, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, December 29, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Country music artist Alabama and Montgomery Gentry will perform at the Portsmouth Pavilion on May 20, 2018.

Montgomery Gentry will be the opening performance, as gates will open at 6: 30 p.m. with a show start time of 7: 30 p.m.

Alabama sold more than 73 million albums, had 21 consecutive No. 1 hits and 43 No. 1 singles during its career.

Alabama scored almost 180 international awards including CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards.  The band has 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and was named RIAA’s Country Group of the Century.  The band is in the Country Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Montgomery Gentry’s return to the stage is bitter-sweet. Eddie Montgomery will be touring without his partner Troy Gentry, who died in a helicopter accident last September.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s chart-topping music.  The show promises a retrospective of greatest hits blended with songs from the anticipated new recording. Montgomery Gentry has recorded 14 Top 10 hits, including five to reach No. 1 on the charts.

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry were inducted into the venerable Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Ticket Information: 

  1. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at the Portsmouth Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at ticketmaster.com.
  2. A very limited number of Orchestra One tickets are available at $150. Orchestra Two reserved tickets are $99.75. Gold Circle One reserved tickets are $74.75, and Gold Circle Two reserved tickets are $64.75.
  3. Lawn general admission tickets are $42.75, including fees.  There’s a $3 discount with military ID. Children younger than 12 are free on the lawn with a paid adult ticket.