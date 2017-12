VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard and the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad medevaced a crew member from a commercial fishing vessel off the Virginia Beach coast Friday.

According to authorities, the crew member was suffering from health issues at the time of the incident.

The man is now conscious and breathing and is in stable condition. Emergency crews transported the man to a Nightingale, which is now taking him to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.