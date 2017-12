VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach have arrested a 22-year-old man that is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Friday.

Khalil Dashun Fleet, of Norfolk, was charged with Assault and Battery and two counts of Robbery, after he assaulted a clerk and stole cigarettes from the 7-Eleven on 720 Independence Blvd., around 6:30 a.m.

Police say that within minutes they located the suspect nearby, after he had fled the scene.