Virginia Beach Police looking for man who stole fire department money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a man they say stole fire department money.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 at the Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard between 1 and 2 pm.

Firefighters from Station 7 were grocery shopping for the station dinner, when they got a notification about an incident where they needed to respond.

The firefighters left the store and accidentally left their money bag in a cart. The bag had “VBFD Station 7” embroidered on it.

Police say a man entered the store after they left, found the money bag, and then left the store with the money bag. He was shopping with a little girl at the time.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call police.