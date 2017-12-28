Two extricated from vehicle after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Holland Road on Route 58 Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers were notified of the crash at 2:30 p.m. Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman inside a vehicle after it had overturned. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound Holland/Route 58 is currently closed at the area of the crash while emergency vehicles complete operations and work to remove the vehicle from the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.