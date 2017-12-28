Turnovers cost Virginia Tech in Camping World Bowl loss to Oklahoma State

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginia Tech put forth it’s best effort to keep up with the potent Oklahoma State offense, but the Hokies defense ran out of gas towards the tail end of the game.

The Hokies fell to the Cowboys 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl on Thursday evening.

Virginia Tech turned the ball over twice, leading to three points for the Cowboys. It wasn’t the field goal that hurt the Hokies, it was the fumble on the one-yard line with a chance to take a 14-3 lead that would prove to be the difference maker.

Instead, Tech would head into the break trailing 13-7.

Offense wasn’t hard to come by in this one, as Virginia Tech (9-and-4) put up 518 yards, while Oklahoma State (10-and-3) tallied 492.

The Hokies were playing without their leading receiver Cam Phillips, and leading rusher Travon McMillian.

Chesapeake native and former Oscar Smith star Deshawn McClease led the Hokies in rushing with 124 yards on 18 carries. Former Lafayette Ram Hezekiah Grimsley tied for the lead in receptions with five catches for 63 yards.

Mason Rudolph, an NFL prospect, threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys. Josh Jackson struggled for the Hokies, going 22-of-41 for 248 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Virginia Tech fails to get their second straight 10-win season.