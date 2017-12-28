Traffic signals pulled down after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Center Avenue Thursday morning.

Around 9:56 a.m., a 25-year-old man driving a van was traveling north on Warwick Boulevard. At this time, a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped on Center Avenue for the red traffic signal. When the traffic signal changed to green for Center Avenue traffic, the driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old Newport News woman, pulled into the intersection. The man entered the intersection and collided with the Toyota.

The van then struck a utility pole, which caused all of the traffic signals to be pulled down. The driver of the Toyota and a passenger in the van were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges in this case are pending.

