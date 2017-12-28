Suspect gets out of SUV on I-95 and shoots at officers

STAFFORD, Va. – A driver shot at law enforcement on Interstate 95 after Virginia State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop Thursday morning.

At 11:31 a.m., VSP received a Be On the Look Out bulletin for an SUV possibly related to the shooting of a woman in the area of Heron Drive, in Stafford, according to Stafford County officials.

A state trooper spotted the suspect vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 near the 137 mile marker and, with the assistance of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy, attempted a traffic stop.

When a deputy and trooper activated their emergency lights to initiate the traffic stop, the SUV pulled off to the shoulder near the 138 mile marker in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV then got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the trooper and deputy. At least one bullet struck the trooper’s windshield.

The trooper slammed on the brakes and was hit by a driver, who was then rear-ended by another driver, according to a WTVR reporter involved in the crash.

Then the driver jumped back into the SUV and fled northbound on I-95. The suspect vehicle crashed and overturned near the 142-mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is being flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The status of the woman shot earlier is unknown at this time.

No law enforcement or other motorists were injured in the shooting or pursuit. No law enforcement fired their weapons during the course of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Per VDOT Fredericksburg, motorists are being detoured at Courthouse Road, exit 140 and diverted onto Route 1. All northbound lanes were closed and one southbound lane was closed.