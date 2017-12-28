Suffolk Public Library holds reading challenge to raise money for non-profit

Suffolk, Va. – Suffolk Public Library is one of four Virginia libraries that may receive money from billionaire investor and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban.

The inaugural Beanstock Winter Reading Challenge, which is sponsored by Cuban, will have close to 100 libraries from across the country participating in the challenge.

Suffolk Public Library will kick off the Suffolk Reads Winter Reading Challenge with BookApalooza on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Suffolk Library. All ages can attend, and there will be a variety of reading related events as well.

The challenge’s goal is to raise money for First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books and other essentials to children in need, according to Suffolk Public Library.

Cuban has challenged participating libraries to meet a collective goal of reading at least one million minutes and 50,000 books during the month of January.

If the goal is achieved, Cuban will donate $25,000 to First Book. He will also donate $10,000 to libraries that are the top-performing in their area, or donate to a non-profit in their area.

Suffolk Public Library says that its goal is to read 3,000 books between January 1 and January 31, 2018.

The library is also offering prize opportunities as an incentive for people to log books at the library.

Suffolk Public Library say anyone who logs books during Suffolk Reads will be entered into the grand prize drawing and the winner will get to choose from a Suffolk Staycation, Out of Town Adventure, and a Year of Perks. The prizes range from Busch Gardens season passes to an annual gym membership. More information on the prizes, reading challenge, and how to register and log books can be found on the library’s website.