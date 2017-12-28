Newport News Police looking for man accused of robbery during cellphone purchase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing someone trying to buy a cell phone.

On December 17 at 7:38 p.m., the victim met the suspect at the Pizza Hut on 13659 Warwick Boulevard to buy the phone.

When the victim pulled out cash to pay for the phone, the suspect snatched the money from his hands and ran away, heading southbound on Warwick Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about the incident call Detective M. Andreoli, North Precinct Investigations at (757) 369-3139, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.