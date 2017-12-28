Newport News Police begins Holiday Patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - While the 2017 holiday season is coming to a close, the Newport News Police Department has one more gift to give their residents, the gift of safety through increased patrols.

Starting on December 26th and continuing until January 3rd, the Newport News Police Department will have additional officers patrolling around popular shopping centers and malls.

"Give the citizens piece of mind. We are here, we are out here," said Sgt Randy Rajkumar. "Being visible and serving our community. If you need need us, we are here."

According to the department, the week between Christmas and the New Year tends to be quieter than the weeks before it, giving officers the perfect opportunity to get to know those who live and work in their city.

"We’re here we have a job to do but we do care about the community," said Sgt. Rajkumar.

By seeing officers on a regular basis, the department says they hope this will make residents feel more connected to their officers, securing a stronger bond within the community.